Weird Things About John Cena Everyone Just Ignores

For fans of the E! Network reality series "Total Divas," this strange fact about John Cena may not come as a shock. At the time, though, viewers of the show were appalled at the rules he imposed on Nikki Bella when they were dating, before she moved into his home in Tampa, Florida. During the beginning of their relationship in 2013, Cena presented the former Divas Champion with a 75-page contract, which stated legally, she was just a guest in his home. The document also stated that if the couple broke up (which they did in July 2018), Bella would leave the house as soon as possible with all of her belongings.

The infamous rules even applied to members of Bella's family, as seen in a season of "Total Bellas," when Nikki's twin sister, Brie Bella, and her husband, the then-Daniel Bryan in WWE, moved in with the couple for a short time as Nikki was recovering from neck surgery. One of the rules stated that every week, Cena would host a "formal dinner" for the family, which required everyone to be dressed up inside the home for the meal. In one of the episodes, Cena even outlined that once dinner was over, the women would go to the drawing room, and the men would go to the cigar room to hang out for the evening. The family house rules went even further, with Cena requiring they all have coffee together every morning and if someone was going to be up late, to text him and let him know.

When Cena explained that he had valid reasons for the contract — to protect his fortune so he could always provide for his family and those in his life — Bella signed the document. In a later episode, Cena compared it to a prenuptial agreement before marriage, as he had been through the divorce process once before.