Big E Weighs In On John Cena's Chances Of Capturing WWE Title A 17th Time In 2025

John Cena is wrapping up his in-ring career at the end of 2025, but before it all comes to a close, the veteran wrestler will fight to capture his 17th world championship. If he is successful, Cena will be the sole record holder for the highest number of world title reigns — at least in the eyes of WWE. Speaking on the "WWE Raw" post-show earlier this week, former New Day member Big E was asked if he believes Cena will be able to accomplish the feat.

"I do not," Big E said. "I think John is going to make a great effort. I think he's going to have some classic matches. ... Unfortunately, at this point in his career, I don't think he'll be able to be a world champion again."

"WWE SmackDown" commentator Wade Barrett agreed with Big E, stating that Cena would need to prove that he still has the ability to overcome top competitors such as Cody Rhodes or GUNTHER. On top of those champions, Big E believes there are countless wrestlers on the WWE roster who are hungry for their own world title run, and he isn't convinced Cena's passion is greater than theirs.

Cena's path to another world title begins in just a few weeks, with the wrestler declaring himself for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble. That event is set to take place in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, February 1. If Cena wins, he'll have the opportunity to challenge either Rhodes or GUNTHER for their championship at WWE WrestleMania 41. If he does not, he will be forced to look for other routes to earn his 17th world title.