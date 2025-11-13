Marina Shafir Picks Up Historic Win In First Women's AEW Blood & Guts Match

History was made on the November 12 episode of "AEW Dynamite" as the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match took place. After a match that saw buckets of blood, a variety of weapons, and a copious amount of punishment, Marina Shafir mastered the plan to make "Timeless" Toni Storm surrender on behalf of her team.

Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue got things started for their respective teams in the first five minutes, meeting in the center with a garbage can lid and a kendo stick wrapped in barbed wire. Both women would try and throw each other into the steel walls, but Nightingale would get the early control by performing a slingshot on the apron into the wall, following up with a pounce, with Skye getting busted open in the process.

Julia Hart was the next to enter to help out her partner in The Sisters of Sin, delivering a powerbomb to Nightingale and pounding her head into the turnbuckles. With The Sisters of Sin on top, it was time for Harley Cameron to even things up, who arrived with a steel chair that went directly into the bloody head of Skye. The Babes of Wrath took it Hart and Blue in the corners, delivering a baseball dropkick and a cannonball with the assistance of the garbage can lid and the steel chair, before following up with punches in the corner and a pair of Suplexes.

The third point in the Triangle of Madness arrived next as Thekla started lashing Willow and Harley with a leather strap, but before they could keep the advantage, in came Jamie Hayter with a bag of thumbtacks. She gained control for her team by using the cane to great effect, before throwing Thekla into the tacks. Megan Bayne was next up as she arrived with Penelope Ford by her side. She took out Willow, Harley, and Hayter in quick succession, throwing them around the ring as if they weighed next to nothing.

The AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander evened things up with a pool cue, taking out the opposition all while having her title belt around her waist. However, the relationship between Willow and Statlander got in the way of the momentum as both sides struggled to keep control. Harley climbed the frame of the cage to escape Bayne's grasp, landing a triple crossbody before Mercedes Mone arrived with her belts displayed at ringside.

She took her time getting in the match, but once she entered the cage, Mone went right for Statlander ahead of their match at Full Gear. Mone would exit the cage to bring a plethora of title belts into the match, with the rest of her team whipping the opposition with the gold. Mina Shirakawa took the number of participants to double digits, bringing a barbed wire baseball bat with her, bouncing all over the cage to give her team a slight advantage.