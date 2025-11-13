Hangman Page Adds Stipulation To AEW Full Gear Title Match

"Hangman" Adam Page defeated Powerhouse Hobbs in a Falls Count Anywhere match before establishing a new stipulation to his upcoming title defense during "AEW Dynamite: Blood & Guts."

The bout started in one of the two rings but quickly saw things taken into the second one before eventually making way to the outside of the rings. Hobbs drove Page back down against the steel steps before bringing him back to where the bout started, wearing him down on the canvas with offense designed to punish the torso.

Page tried to fight back and set Hobbs up for the Buckshot Lariat, only to be shut down and taken to the outside once again, Hobbs setting Page up for a powerbomb on the announcer's desk before getting backdropped onto the floor. Page then took Hobbs into the crowd to press his advantage.

Hobbs got the first near-fall, planting Page through a table with a spinebuster for a two-count, taking him further into the crowd and going for a World's Most Dangerous Slam off the overhang. Page fought out of the move, removing his boot and getting a run-up down the steps to hit Hobbs, sending him falling off through a set-up that sparked out upon impact. Page then descended the steps to make the cover, securing the winning pinfall.

After the match, Samoa Joe and Katsuyori Shibata emerged to ambush Page and do further damage in the ring as the Double Steel Cage started to come down. Eddie Kingston and Hook emerged to make the save, fighting Joe and Shibata off to leave the three standing in the cage. Page then said that if Joe wanted him inside a Steel Cage, he need only to have asked, thus their World Championship match at Full Gear will be contested inside a Steel Cage.