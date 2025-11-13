WWE Announces Return To Iconic Arena For Elimination Chamber 2026

WWE has officially announced details regarding the next Elimination Chamber, with the premium live event set to take place at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The show is happening on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

As touted in the WWE press release, the United Center is the largest indoor arena in the country. Elimination Chamber now marks the promotion's first return to the United Center since WWE SummerSlam 1994.

It won't be Chicago native CM Punk's first appearance there, however, as he made his return to pro wrestling for AEW in the iconic venue. AEW ran the United Center in August 2021 for Punk's comeback, and again several more times. Their last show at the United Center was AEW All Out in September 2023, though Punk had just departed the promotion by that point.

Because of their connection to Chicago, it seems likely that both Punk and AJ Lee will be in competition at Elimination Chamber. Beyond that, the card should begin to take shape following the next WWE Royal Rumble, taking place on January 31, 2026, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Elimination Chamber takes place in the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania each year, with the winners of the two titular Chamber matches typically going on to challenge for a major title at the company's biggest show. Next year's WrestleMania 42 will return to Las Vegas, Nevada, on April 18 and 19.

The press release quoted executives from WWE, marketing organization Choose Chicago, and the United Center itself, all of whom were understandably upbeat about the event. It was also noted that SummerSlam 1994 was the first "sports event" to take place at the United Center once the venue finished construction. Since then, it's been the home venue for the NBA's Chicago Bulls and the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks.