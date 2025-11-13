AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report, 11/8/2025

On November 1, viewership for "AEW Collision" significantly declined after going head-to-head with game 7 of the World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, drawing just 217,000 viewers. However, with less competition this past Saturday night, "Collision" not only bounced back, but recorded its best numbers since the beginning of September.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "Collision" averaged 289,000 viewers and posted an 0.06 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership was up by 33%, while the 18-49 demo increased by 100%. Despite going toe-to-toe with college football and college basketball, "Collision" also managed to rank ninth for the night on cable in the key demographic. Additionally, the episode marked "Collision's" best performance in the charts since Nielsen began using its new "Big Data + Panel" measurement at the start of October to track ratings for professional wrestling, which intends to deliver more accurate information across both cable and broadcast.

Although this past Saturday's "Collision" averaged higher numbers than the last four weeks of episodes, its totals have failed to improve since last year, with total viewership for the show being down by 27% since November 2024. However, the decline in the 18-49 demo is perhaps more concerning, with "Collision" losing 60% of its audience in the category since this time last year. Hopefully, "Collision" will capitalize on its momentum this upcoming Saturday and post a number above the 300,000 viewer mark for the first time in two months with Full Gear just over a week away.