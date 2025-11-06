AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/1/2025

Every single year, Major League Baseball's World Series has proven to be a ratings killer for wrestling. But it's been an even bigger struggle in 2025, as the fall classic between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers went all the way down to the wire, with Game 6 on October 31 proving to be a key reason "WWE SmackDown" drew less than 1 million viewers for the first time in history. Shockingly, Game 7 the very next day proved to be just as problematic for "AEW Collision," though perhaps not as bad as expected.

Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider report that the November 1 "Collision" episode drew 217K total viewers and 0.03 in the 18-49 demographic. While the 18-49 rating doesn't represent a new low for the Saturday show, it does tie the record for the lowest "Collision" has ever done in the demo. Beyond that, however, the drops for "Collision" were not entirely drastic, with total viewership only falling 5% from 228K the previous week, while 18-49 was down 25% from 0.04.

The numbers look even more impressive when factoring in the World Series ratings, as Game 7 wound up drawing 24.8 million viewers, 5.85 in 18-49, making it one of the highest rated World Series games in recent memory. "Collision" also dealt with other competition from the usual slew of college football games and WWE Saturday Night's Main Event, which aired on Peacock. In the end, "Collision" wound up finishing 13th on the night on cable.

"Collision" was built around the work of luchadors, particularly the main event, which saw Bandido successfully defend the Ring of Honor World Championship against Mascara Dorada, in a rematch from their acclaimed Arena Mexico clash earlier this year. Also featured was CMLL luchadora Olympia, who put up a spirited effort, but ultimately came up short challenging Mercedes Mone for the CMLL World Women's Championship.