Dean Malenko Discusses Falling Out & Reconciliation With Late WWE Star Eddie Guerrero

Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko shared several similarities in the pro wrestling world, both having competed in Japan, ECW, WCW, and finally WWE, as well as being second-generation wrestlers. The two men, alongside Chris Benoit and Perry Saturn, were members of The Radicalz stable, forging deep friendships during this time. Recently, Malenko looked back at his relationship with Guerrero during an interview with ESPN, recalling how he was forced to help his friend through a dark time.

"There's horror stories of the guys that passed away in their hotel rooms," Malenko recalled, while recalling how Guerrero ended up passing away. "Eddie wasn't one to hide stuff."

Guerrero's unfortunate struggle with drugs and alcohol was never a secret, but in 2001, Malenko reached out to management when his friend's habits became too bad.

"The worst thing to do is rat on a friend," Malenko lamented, "but I was trying to save the guy."

Guerrero was then packed off to rehab for four months, but resented Malenko for speaking out against him. "Eddie didn't want anything to do with me," Malenko admitted, but added that by the time Guerrero passed away, he'd not only kicked the habit but changed, finding his faith and apologizing to friends and family like Malenko.

"I felt like we didn't have to worry anymore. Which made his death even harder," the veteran painfully recalled. "I miss him. Eddie was like my little brother."

The former WCW Cruiserweight Champion still watches his old matches when he misses his friend.

"They remind me of how much he meant to me as a person," he said.