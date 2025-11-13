AEW's Hangman Adam Page Details The Worst Part About Being A Champion

"Hangman" Adam Page is currently 124 days through his second reign as AEW World Champion, and although he takes pride in being the flag bearer for the company, he recently shared his least favorite aspect about holding the gold.

During a recent interview with "WXII 12 News," Page revealed that the worst part about being champion has nothing to do with the on-screen product or backstage politics, but rather having to travel with the belt every week.

"I take it home. I travel with it. So it goes with me. I can't check it and can't put this in checked luggage so it comes on the plane with me. It goes through TSA every week, they see it on the scanner. They can take it of course, they have to take it out and look at it. So it's a whole thing every week but I do travel with it. That is probably the worst part of it which is saying a lot because that's not bad."

Page also reflected on winning the AEW World Championship the first time at Full Gear 2021 when he ended Kenny Omega's 346-day title reign, stating that it's a moment he'll never be able to recreate. "Incredibly gratifying. I've worked my whole life for an opportunity like this and to have it, to hold it, to know that it was mine and I had done it, you can't replicate that."

On Saturday November 22 at Full Gear, Page will look for his sixth title defence when he puts the AEW World Championship on the line against Samoa Joe for the second time in the last month.

