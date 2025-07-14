New AEW World Champ Hangman Adam Page Reacts To All In Victory

For the second time, "Hangman" Adam Page is the AEW World Champion, having defeated Jon Moxley in a violent Texas Death match at All In on Saturday. After taking a day to decompress, Page reflected on his win in a post on Bluesky, featuring some photos taken over the weekend.

thank you for everything. i dont have the words to do the feeling justice because i havent slept in four days but ill try to find them by wednesday — HANGMAN PAGE (@hangmanpage.bsky.social) 2025-07-14T02:57:29.085Z

The new champion acknowledged that he was struggling to find the right words to sum up the events of the last few days, partially due to a lack of sleep. Assuming he gets some rest, that problem should be solved by Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and Page strongly hinted that he'd be there to deliver a promo following his win over Moxley. AEW is set to begin a residency at Chicago's Aragon Ballroom this week, beginning with "Dynamite."

Page's victory came at the end of a nearly six-hour show on Saturday, and his match against Moxley involved a Bloodline-esque level of interference. Still, the main event managed to be received positively by many viewers who've spoken out online in the days since it took place. With Moxley holding the title hostage in a locked briefcase for months, AEW fans were seemingly ready for a change at the top of the card.

The first time Page won the AEW World Championship was at Full Gear 2021, when he ended former tag team partner Kenny Omega's long-lasting run with the title. That reign lasted nearly 200 days and featured some strong matches, but it ended in controversial fashion with a storyline against CM Punk.