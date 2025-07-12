WINC Match Spotlight: Hangman Adam Page Vs. Kenny Omega, AEW Full Gear 2021

When the bell rang, Page and Omega started off at a normal pace, with the commentary team reminding the audience how well these two know each other. That becomes increasingly evident as the bout goes on, with both men continuously countering the other's offense. Things progressively escalate throughout the 25-minute match, and those who value in-ring work above anything else won't find anything to complain about here.

The highlight is a jaw-dropping Springboard Liger Bomb mid-way through the match that features Omega moving like a cannonball from corner to second rope as he drives Page into the mat. The whole first 15 minutes of this fight are excellent, and would be enough to list it as one of the promotion's best matches, but the home stretch and conclusion are truly what sets Page vs. Omega apart.

As the match continues to ramp up towards its conclusion, both competitors become visibly exhausted, yet still continue to counter move after move. It all builds to a moment that sees Nick and Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks make their way out to the ring, with the expectation that they'll help Omega retain. Instead, the brothers refrained from getting involved in the conflict between their friend and former friend. Matt gave a nod of his head to Page as Hangman landed his second Buckshot Lariat on Omega, pinning him to finally capture the AEW World Championship. It's a moment that still gave me chills watching it back nearly four years later.