WWE HOFer Guarantees Vince McMahon Will Write A Book That Will Change How He's Viewed
Former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been the center of several scandals over the past few years, with the biggest being the ongoing sexual assault and trafficking investigation against him. McMahon has also done little more than make official legal statements surrounding the claims, but John 'Bradshaw' Layfield believes he'll end up telling his entire story and everything that went into WWE.
"There's probably a 99 to 100% chance...unless something happens, nothing's hundred percent, as close to hundred percent, I feel in the next one to two years you're gonna get a book, and I have a feeling that it's going to be beyond belief," JBL said during an episode of the "Something To Wrestle" podcast, noting that he thinks it'll likely be one of the best books ever, and that McMahon will likely put every detail in the book that he possibly can.The former WWE Champon is surprised that the reality of McMahon writing a book seems to be news, but expressed that he wouldn't ever give away details of his former boss even if asked.
"Vince has never told his side of the story, and when you want to tell your side of the story, you get blasted; everything's against you," he noted, recalling how MLB legends who wrote stories on their lives vindicated themselves from their controversies, seemingly suggesting that McMahon could do something similar. "When you can have a second act, you get over all of this stuff, you have a chance to, but you've got to have that second act."
'Once Vince comes out, starts telling his story, I think it will change things'
John 'Bradshaw' Layfield went on to note how he believes that Vince McMahon hasn't had his second act, and has allowed everyone to say whatever they've wanted about him for the past few years.
"I've seen him deal with a lot of crises. Once Vince comes out, starts telling his story, I think it will change things," he added. "Especially if there's more to it than just a book."
JBL felt that, considering McMahon has a production company now, there could be a chance that it's not just a 'tell-all' book, but a documentary of some kind instead.
"If he has a second act, yes [he can be vindicated]. I think there will be some people that hate him forever, and some people will look at it and think 'I was wrong when I thought about it,'" he said. JBL was then asked if he thinks that McMahon should just go quietly into obscurity instead, which reminded him of a story. "If you buy a company from your father...one million dollars in '81, you sell it for 9.3 billion a few decades later and retain control? That's Game of Thrones stuff!"
He then recalled meeting McMahon again shortly after originally being ousted from WWE. "I said 'I am so happy you did not go quietly into the night' and that man looked at me and his eyes, it's like they lit on fire," he recalled. "He goes: 'You f**king knew I wouldn't do that.'"
JBL then maintained that there's no way McMahon would go 'quietly into the night,' paraphrasing the poet Dylan Thomas.
