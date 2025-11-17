WWE HOFer Guarantees Vince McMahon Will Write A Book That Will Change How He's Viewed

John 'Bradshaw' Layfield went on to note how he believes that Vince McMahon hasn't had his second act, and has allowed everyone to say whatever they've wanted about him for the past few years.

"I've seen him deal with a lot of crises. Once Vince comes out, starts telling his story, I think it will change things," he added. "Especially if there's more to it than just a book."

JBL felt that, considering McMahon has a production company now, there could be a chance that it's not just a 'tell-all' book, but a documentary of some kind instead.

"If he has a second act, yes [he can be vindicated]. I think there will be some people that hate him forever, and some people will look at it and think 'I was wrong when I thought about it,'" he said. JBL was then asked if he thinks that McMahon should just go quietly into obscurity instead, which reminded him of a story. "If you buy a company from your father...one million dollars in '81, you sell it for 9.3 billion a few decades later and retain control? That's Game of Thrones stuff!"

He then recalled meeting McMahon again shortly after originally being ousted from WWE. "I said 'I am so happy you did not go quietly into the night' and that man looked at me and his eyes, it's like they lit on fire," he recalled. "He goes: 'You f**king knew I wouldn't do that.'"

JBL then maintained that there's no way McMahon would go 'quietly into the night,' paraphrasing the poet Dylan Thomas.

