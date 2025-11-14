Nic Nemeth Explains Why He's Still Enjoying AEW's Death Riders Storyline
The Death Riders may have lost the Men's Blood & Guts Match to Darby Allin, Roderick Strong, and The Conglomeration this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" after Jon Moxley tapped out to an Ankle Lock Kyle O'Reilly had cinched in on him. However, TNA star Nic Nemeth still shared why he still sees The Death Riders' storyline as a winner now that a possible split between Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders could loom in the near future.
"You get to a point where you're planting these tiny little seeds and if it is 'Wow, who's the real leader?' and 'Oh, Moxley tapped out? He lost again and he kind of cost them the match," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio". "I've loved forever now, we've been talking like 'Hey, maybe they'll all beat him down!' or 'Maybe there'll be a meeting and there's no confidence and they'll walk out on him.' I love that they took it this far and now you just have tiny seeds."
Nemeth noted that he viewed Moxley being the one to submit for his team in esteem since he was both able to afford a loss and use it to illustrate the rest of The Death Riders beginning to lose their confidence in him.
"Moxley can lose and still be the guy that you know from the crowd when you walk in and you go 'Man, that's a badass dude! He's their guy.' So, one, that helps everybody out," Nemeth said.
Nemeth Shares What He Thinks Could Be Next For The Death Riders
In looking ahead, Nemeth pondered about what he thought could be next for The Death Riders now that Blood & Guts is in the history books, including the possibility of The Death Riders walking out on Moxley, Moxley being the one to walk out on The Death Riders, or The Death Riders launching on attack on Moxley.
"Something is gonna happen and like you said, subtle things like Moxley wasn't the last guy out. You would assume he was. He wasn't. PAC, looking to be like 'Oh, he's doing the most damage. He's constantly murdering Darby one way or another. I would like to see – is Marina Shafir going to go 'I'm actually the leader here because I'm the one who protected the title more than any of you guys. I took care of business in the women's match while you guys lost.'"
Nemeth emphasized how vital each and every small piece of the puzzle was, as they all acted as baby steps and allowed for AEW to take their time to build up the story in something that he noted he wanted to see play out.
"I really think they can have this to where people are calling for it or begging for it to happen and you just give it two more weeks after that and then there's the blow up. It doesn't always have to be a beatdown. It doesn't have to be a betrayal," Nemeth said.
