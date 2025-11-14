Nic Nemeth Explains Why He's Still Enjoying AEW's Death Riders Storyline

The Death Riders may have lost the Men's Blood & Guts Match to Darby Allin, Roderick Strong, and The Conglomeration this past Wednesday on "Dynamite" after Jon Moxley tapped out to an Ankle Lock Kyle O'Reilly had cinched in on him. However, TNA star Nic Nemeth still shared why he still sees The Death Riders' storyline as a winner now that a possible split between Moxley and the rest of The Death Riders could loom in the near future.

"You get to a point where you're planting these tiny little seeds and if it is 'Wow, who's the real leader?' and 'Oh, Moxley tapped out? He lost again and he kind of cost them the match," Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio". "I've loved forever now, we've been talking like 'Hey, maybe they'll all beat him down!' or 'Maybe there'll be a meeting and there's no confidence and they'll walk out on him.' I love that they took it this far and now you just have tiny seeds."

Nemeth noted that he viewed Moxley being the one to submit for his team in esteem since he was both able to afford a loss and use it to illustrate the rest of The Death Riders beginning to lose their confidence in him.

"Moxley can lose and still be the guy that you know from the crowd when you walk in and you go 'Man, that's a badass dude! He's their guy.' So, one, that helps everybody out," Nemeth said.