TNA's Mike Santana Recalls Wrestling In Front Of Tens Of Thousands At AEW All In 2023

Former TNA World Champion Mike Santana has had quite the journey during his wrestling career, but there is historic show that he was a part of that some fans might have forgotten about. That show is AEW All In London 2023, which broke the world record for the most tickets sold for a wrestling event, leading to an attendance of 81,035 (with a turnstile count of just under 73,000). Regardless of how many people were actually at Wembley Stadium on that August night in 2023, Santana stated on a recent episode of the "No-Contest Wrestling" podcast, that wrestling in front of that many fans is a feeling that can't be replicated.

"There's no better drug in the world. There's nothing that could truly take the place of that, and I've been blessed in my career to wrestle in front of 80,000 people," Santana said. "That rush that you get, that adrenaline rush, it's like you said, it's hard to even explain like unless you live it you know? I'm thankful that I have a job where I get to live that every week, but yeah man, like it's something that I can't even describe. It's like...it's such a euphoric feeling you know? The fact that like the crowd–there's nothing like having the crowd in the palm of your hand. Mind you, like we get to do it with movement, we get to do it verbally, we get to do it like in so many different ways, but my favorite again is telling stories and getting the crowd invested into what you're doing and taking them on a roller coaster ride bro."

At Wembley Stadium, Santana teamed with his former partner Ortiz for one last time, as well as joining forces with the Blackpool Combat Club to face Eddie Kingston, Penta El Zero Miedo, Orange Cassidy, and the Best Friends in a Stadium Stampede match. Santana's team would lose the bout, which would also act as Santana's final pay-per-view match with AEW as he requested his release from the company just a few months later.

