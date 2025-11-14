WWE & Cody Rhodes Reportedly Settle Lawsuit Regarding American Nightmare Trademark

When pro wrestling fans hear about "The American Nightmare," they immediately think about Cody Rhodes. However, in the world of hardcore punk, there was a band who used the name long before Rhodes found his gimmick. Earlier this year, punk rocker Wesley Eisold filed a lawsuit against WWE, Fanatics, and Cody Rhodes, claiming ownership of the "American Nightmare" IP, since that's the name of his band.

According to a recent report in the latest edition of the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter", an out-of-court settlement has since been reached between the parties. It was noted that Eisold had been seeking damages of $900,000. Based on Eisold's original lawsuit, he and Rhodes came to an agreement about the IP years ago, as the pro wrestler was aware of the existence of the band, and ended up paying $30,000 in order to use the "American Nightmare" name on his gear while still with AEW. Eisold then took issue with Rhodes' merch in WWE, since – according to him – the "American Nightmare" name was larger than Rhodes' name on his merch, which he claims caused confusion amongst his fans who instead bought the WWE merch after mistaking it for his band's merchandise.

During an interview last year, Rhodes maintained that his inspiration for the "American Nightmare" name came from his time in NJPW with the Bullet Club. Long before that, his older brother – Dustin Rhodes – was the first one to use the moniker back in 1999, when he returned to WCW and feuded with Jeff Jarrett and Terry Funk. Naturally, the name has always been a homage to their father, "The American Dream," Dusty Rhodes.