WWE's Cody Rhodes Discusses Origin Of American Nightmare Nickname

Over the course of his career, Cody Rhodes has never lacked for monikers, particularly during his two stints in WWE. Back when he was first making his name, Rhodes went by the "Dashing" Cody Rhodes, before transitioning into "Undashing" Cody Rhodes after a facial injury forced him to don a mask. But the moniker that Rhodes has used to great effect as he found success in AEW and once again in WWE, as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, is "The American Nightmare,' a play on his father's nickname, "The American Dream."

During an interview with "GQ Sports," Rhodes discussed the "American Nightmare" nickname, and revealed how he was given the nickname, a story that fans familiar with Rhodes' time spent outside of WWE will surely remember.

"Along the way, I joined what's called the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling," Rhodes said. "And they actually gave me the name 'The American Nightmare."

Rhodes neglected to mention that while he did adopt "The American Nightmare" persona and take it to new heights, he is not the first person in his family to use the moniker. That honor would go to his older brother, one third of the Ring of Honor Six Men Tag Team Championships Dustin Rhodes. Dustin would use the name upon returning to WCW in 1999, after initially returning under the name Seven, which he quickly discarded. As "The American Nightmare," Dustin would feud with both Jeff Jarrett and Terry Funk before disappearing off TV; upon returning in 2001, he would abandon using the moniker.

