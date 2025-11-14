AEW's Jim Ross Says This Rivalry Reminds Him Of Ric Flair And Ricky Steamboat

The legendary rivalry between Ric Flair and Ricky Steamboat from 1989 has become so iconic that even to this day, you can't mention one man without thinking of the other. This was evident by Steamboat's recent appearance on "AEW Dynamite" that Flair was also meant to be a part of but pulled out due to injury, but one member of the AEW locker room, that being commentator Jim Ross, believes that there is a modern day rivalry that reminds him of Flair and Steamboat in their prime. The feud in question? Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Kazuchika Okada in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

"It reminds me of the booking of [Ric] Flair and [Ricky] Steamboat," Ross said on his "Grilling JR" podcast. "They're two highly skilled guys that have amazing chemistry and respect for each other. They really do have great respect for each other and I think that's something that I always hand my hat on when I'm wearing it."

Tanahashi and Okada will have one final match together at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026, which will also be Tanahashi's retirement match. Ross had the privilege of calling some of Tanahashi and Okada's previous encounters, and can't wait for January to see the two men lock up one final time.

"There's no reason it shouldn't be phenomenal considering the atmosphere, when it is, where it is, and all that good stuff. So if you're a wrestling fan, knowing the history of these two guys to any level, knowing that this is going to be their last time, as a perfectionist as they both are, and as much as they both love competition, I can tell you that I think they'll have a classic. I think it'll be one of the best matches of the year in any promotion, including [NJPW]."

Ross even went as far to say that Tanahashi retiring is the equivalent of Flair, Steamboat, or even Sting leaving WCW during the peak of their respective powers.

Please credit "Grilling JR" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.