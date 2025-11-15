Fourth Member Of Babyface Men's WarGames Team Announced On WWE SmackDown

Jimmy Uso declared himself as the fourth member of CM Punk, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes' team at Survivor Series: WarGames during "WWE SmackDown."

Following Punk's crowning as the new World Heavyweight Champion over Jey at Saturday Night's Main Event, the Vision's Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed had made a point of trying to get the title they pulled from an injured Seth Rollins just weeks earlier back, while Logan Paul had also entered the World title picture. At first, he appeared to be working with Punk and Jey as they sought to stand against the Vision, but he subsequently turned on them and aligned with the faction

The group conflict saw it marked as one to be contested within the Men's WarGames match. Paul Heyman and Reed had appeared earlier during "SmackDown" to scout options for their two remaining team members, but a match between Reed and Rhodes for WWE Championship was booked for the main event instead. In a subsequent backstage segment, Rhodes was shown to be preparing for that match as the Usos checked on him, with "Big Jim" announcing that he had spoke to Punk and told him he was down to team with them at WarGames.