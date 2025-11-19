Hornswoggle Credits This Former WWE Star For Getting Him In The Door

Before he became the rascal of unjust deeds for Finlay, and before becoming a former WWE Cruiserweight Champion, the wrestling career of Dylan Postl (formerly known as Hornswoggle) began in a friend's backyard in Wisconsin. Postl never thought their wrestling events would catch on, but they did. To his astonishment, he caught the attention of a very vocal and outspoken Wisconsinite, who would have a helping hand in establishing his career.

"The local independent company knew we were drawing 200 to 300 people at our backyard shows. ... The local company came, and Ken Anderson, Mr. Kennedy, he was part of them. And then they were like, 'You guys want to train to be real wrestlers?' 'Sure!' I got trained at 17," Hornswoggle reflected on his humble beginnings in the business on "The Ariel Helwani Show."

Recalling his awkward WWE tryout years later, Postl was contacted by surprise while he was working at Target. It was Hardcore Hall of Famer Tommy Dreamer, informing Postl that he'd have a chance to make it to the promised land of WWE. The wrestler actually had ignored the call six times, believing it to be from a debt collector. However, one day, something told him to pick up the phone.

"They were looking for a backstage skit for a little person, and Ken put his name out there for me, and said, 'He's the guy.' I then, through the grapevine, heard that they were trying out little people to be with Finlay. I was like, 'Hey, can I do this tryout?'" Hornswoggle reflected. "Me and Fit go in the interview room, and he goes, 'All right. You're going to be my manager. Irish accent. Here we go.' I cannot do accents for the life of me. ... It was so bad. I remember walking out and going to Fit, 'Oh, how was it?' He goes, 'Wasn't great.' I'm done. Never again. I will never be here again. ... [It was] March of [2006], 'cause then two months later in May, I get the call saying, 'Hey, we want to offer you a contract.'"

