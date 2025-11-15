Tony Khan: Former TNT Champ Will Get First AEW Title Shot In Three Years On Collision

With the Blood and Guts edition of "AEW Dynamite" in the rear-view mirror, the eyes of the fans will now turn to the November 15 episode of "AEW Collision" as the company is now just seven days away from the annual Full Gear pay-per-view. With that in mind, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan took to X (formerly known as Twitter) last night to reveal some of the new additions to the "Collision" card, including a match for the AEW TNT Championship that will see the challenger get his first shot at the title in over three years.

Saturday #AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT

TOMORROW, 11/15! TNT Title@KyleFletcherPro vs Scorpio Sky Kyle Fletcher wants to defend his TNT Title before the scheduled #AEWFullGear bout vs @SussexCoChicken, so Fletcher will fight former 2-Time TNT Champion Scorpio Sky

TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/D1ALYIR8G8 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) November 15, 2025

On "Collision," AEW TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher will defend his title against none other than the former two-time TNT Champion Scorpio Sky, who will be wrestling in his first title match since his second reign as TNT Champion came to an end at the hands of Wardlow on the July 6, 2022 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Fletcher already has a scheduled title defense at Full Gear in a No Disqualification match against Mark Briscoe, where Briscoe will have to join The Don Callis Family if he loses, meaning that this match will directly impact the Full Gear card.

Khan also announced a number of other matches for both tonight's episode of "Collision," and the November 19 episode of "Dynamite." On tonight's show, Alex Windsor and Riho will get a warm-up match before they enter the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship tournament as they face Maya World and Hyan, who impressed after stepping in to face TayJay on short notice seven days ago. JetSpeed, Juice Robinson, and Bandido will face FTR and the ROH World Tag Team Champions Sammy Guevara and Rush in an All-Star tag team match, and while his Full Gear opponent might change, Mark Briscoe will still be in action on "Collision" as he takes on Mark Davis.

As for "Dynamite," it was already confirmed that Hangman Page will go one-on-one with Katsuyori Shibata, but with the first-ever AEW National Champion being decided in a Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear, two matches will take place to determine who enters the bout at numbers one and two.