WWE Hall Of Famer Rob Van Dam Opens Up About Recovery After Breaking Both Heels

WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam unfortunately fractured both of his heels when he competed in a Battle Royal during an appearance at MLW. Since then, Van Dam has been very open about his mental state while dealing with his injury, and in a recent live stream on his "1 Of A Kind" podcast, he went into more depth about dealing with his injury.

"I broke both heels in April, and in the first four or five weeks, I couldn't even stand up on them, you know! So, I was crawling everywhere," he admitted, noting that eventually he had to get a wheelchair to be mobile. But looking back, it was always the little things that kept him going, like being forced to wear orthopedic shoes with padding and slowly working his way back to wearing normal shoes again.

"Every little thing just feels like a milestone," Van Dam said, "like yes, going downstairs is still hard without going sideways or backwards, you know?"

Despite the little nuisances, Van Dam felt a sense of accomplishment every time he overcame something and suggested that this was how he's kept going through the most difficult times of his injury rehab. Additionally, Van Dam gave his take on DDP and his physical program.

"DDP has a belief that you break up the scar tissue and you work your way through it. He's always said that, he's always said that, and I'll be damned if he doesn't always prove it," he pointed out. "The journey of one thousand miles begins with one step."

