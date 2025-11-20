WWE NXT Champ Ricky Saints Reflects On Working Relationship With Shawn Michaels

After spending most of 2024 on the sidelines, Ricky Saints bounced back with a new homebase and a regular television spot in 2025. While appearing on "The Five Count," Saints opened up about his experience working with the man running the operations of his new home in "WWE NXT," WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

"I was a big Shawn Michaels fan growing up, for sure," Saints said. "It's so funny, every time I see Shawn, I'm just like, 'Wow, this is crazy. This is Shawn Michaels.' Every time. It's a great experience to have because, obviously, you're learning from a guy who has years and years and years of experience, and he's been to the very top. If you want to say if there's a culture shock or anything, that right there, I'm still getting used to because it's so wild to me. Every time I see him, I'm just like, 'Wow, this is crazy.'"

In WWE, Michael's official title is Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative, a role that involves booking and promoting WWE's developmental brand of "NXT." Michaels can sometimes also be found at the WWE Performance Center helping WWE's up-and-coming stars with their training.

In Saints' case, he signed to WWE in February 2025 with over a decade of in-ring experience backing him. Nowadays, he reigns as the NXT Champion, with a reign as NXT North American Champion already under his belt as well. Prior to joining WWE, Saints spent five years with All Elite Wrestling. His final AEW match took place in March 2024.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Five Count" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.