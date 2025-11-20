Current AEW Men's World Champion Hangman Page has been in the wrestling business for over 17 years at the time of writing, but he still gets that he got before he first match to this day, and has been fortunate enough to experience crowds all over the world. However, there are millions of people around the world who have never been in a wrestling crowd to see someone like Page perform, and during a recent interview on "WXII 12 News," Page showcased how much he loves wrestling by calling it the best form of live entertainment in the world.

"It's an incredible show. Wrestling live is, I still believe this, I've been doing this for so long I'm not jaded about it. It is the best live experience you could ever have in any kind of entertainment event." With Page now living in North Carolina but originally being from West Virginia, he decided to use a more local reference in order to describe what going to a wrestling event for the first time is actually like, comparing it to the fast food chain Cook Out.

"You think you know what you're going to get right? You go up there to order the tray and you think 'I'll get a double cheeseburger.' You think you're going to get fries for a side but you're going to get an entire corn dog for a side, you're going to get a chicken wrap for a side, and you think you might just get a coke or something but you're going to get a Cheerwine Float for the drink. It is the entire experience. Everything you could want, things you didn't know you wanted you're going to get that, and it's going to be affordable."

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.