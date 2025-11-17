Wrestling World Reacts To The Death Of Bob Caudle

This past weekend, professional wrestling announcer Bob Caudle passed away in his sleep at the age of 95 years old. The NWA icon worked with some of the most prolific names in the business for over 30 years, and following his death on Sunday, many within the industry paid tribute to him on social media.

Ric Flair was interviewed by Caudle on several occasions throughout his career, with "The Nature Boy" cutting some of his most revolutionary promos alongside the legend. On Sunday morning, he shared a heartfelt message to Caudle, who he credits for helping him improve on the stick.

"Bob Caudle Was A Great Friend, And Someone Who Helped Me Develop My Interview Skills. You Were A Great Man Bob, And You Will Be Remembered Forever As One Of The Greatest Announcers Of All Time. I Cherish All The Time That I Got To Spend With You. Rest In Peace My Dear Friend!"

Bob Caudle Was A Great Friend, And Someone Who Helped Me Develop My Interview Skills. You Were A Great Man Bob, And You Will Be Remembered Forever As One Of The Greatest Announcers Of All Time. I Cherish All The Time That I Got To Spend With You. Rest In Peace My Dear Friend! 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TP4wxOu8yo — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) November 16, 2025

All Elite Wrestling's Jim Ross had the opportunity to work closely with Caudle during the 1980s when they were both featured on NWA television, and was next to recognize his impact in the wrestling world.

"I'm so sad to hear of Bob Caudle's passing. He was a wonderful man and a great broadcaster. Loved him."

I'm so sad to hear of Bob Caudle's passing.

He was a wonderful man and a great broadcaster. Loved hlm. https://t.co/vX62x8BWa2 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 16, 2025

Former WCW star Scotty Riggs and professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also reflected on the importance of Caudle's voice and dedication to his family.

"man when I was a kid, Bob Caudle's voice is what I grew up on.. Godspeed to his family and friends. Rest in Peace."

man when I was a kid, Bob Caudle's voice is what I grew up on.. Godspeed to his family and friends. Rest in Peace pic.twitter.com/LMJE7KszCP — RIGGS (@realscottyriggs) November 16, 2025

"So sorry to hear about the death of Bob Caudle. He was the voice of Carolinas wrestling and later SMW and he did his job well. More important, he was by all accounts a good man and a great husband."

So sorry to hear about the death of Bob Caudle. He was the voice of Carolinas wrestling and later SMW and he did his job well. More important, he was by all accounts a good man and a great husband. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) November 16, 2025

AEW and MLW also honored Caudle on X over the weekend, having reflected on his legendary career and offered their condolences to his family, friends and those who were inspired by him.