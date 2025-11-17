Backstage Report On Former NJPW Stars Tetsuya Naito & BUSHI Canceling Indie Bookings

Since they departed New Japan Pro Wrestling back in May back in May, former Los Ingobernables de Japon members Tetsuya Naito and BUSHI have kept a relatively low profile. The duo haven't worked in their native Japan at all, and an attempted tour of the US didn't come together, leading to Naito and BUSHI working only a handful of shows for RevolutionPro Wrestling in the UK, one show for wXw in Austria, and one show in Hong Kong. That was set to change this past weekend when the duo were scheduled for another set of wXw shows, only to cancel the appearance at the last minute.

Now, new information is coming out regarding that cancellation. Fightful Select reports that, according to those close to wXw, things appeared to be fine between the two sides following Naito and BUSHI's representation negotiating the return engagement with wXw, with the terms similar to ones Naito and BUSHI worked under back in September. Things changed last week, however, when a new "assistant" for Naito and BUSHI tried to re-open negotiations, demanding more money than previously agreed to, and EU work visas, which were not required for Naito and BUSHI to work the shows.

As a result, Naito and BUSHI's new demands led to wXw deciding not to use the duo going forward, effectively severing ties with them. Another person close to wXw revealed that other European promotions had also been informed of Naito and BUSHI's behavior, though it wasn't specified whether they had learned of this independently or had been informed by wXw. Regardless, it's believed the incident will result in Naito and BUSHI having a difficult time securing bookings in Europe, with the same source stating this was "bad business" on the duo's part.