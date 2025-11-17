Jim Brunzell Believes Personal Issue Is Keeping Killer Bees Out Of WWE Hall Of Fame

Brunzell's belief that McMahon didn't like him was formed from a contentious meeting the two shared shortly after Brunzell joined WWE. And the reason for the contention was The High Flyers, a tag team Brunzell had with Greg Gagne while wrestling for the AWA from 1974 to 1985, and one that was unknowingly continuing to follow Brunzell even though he and Gagne now worked in different promotions.

"So I went into the office in Stamford...and sitting in front of him on his desk are two action figures of Greg Gagne and myself as the High Flyers," Brunzell said. "And they had just come out. And Vince said to me 'What's going on Jim?' I said 'I have no idea...Why would I want to have High Flyer dolls when I'm working for you?' And he said 'Well that's the $64K question.' So immediately, when I get out of the office, I call Greg.

"I say 'Greg, what in the hell is going on? You know I was going to go to New York.' And you know what he told me? He said 'Jim, they weren't going to make the dolls up, the action figures up unless you're name was on the contract. So I signed it.'" So needless to say...and then Vince took the $12,000 that they paid upfront to me, as part of the contract. So he said 'Well, you're working for me now, so that money's mind.' So this was all in the first four weeks."

