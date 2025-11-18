John Cena To Defend Newly-Won WWE Men's IC Title At Survivor Series WarGames 2025

John Cena will be defending the Intercontinental Championship in a rematch against Dominik Mysterio at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Cena defeated Mysterio in an impromptu match during last week's "WWE Raw" to capture the one title that eluded him thus far, beginning his first Intercontinental title reign roughly a month before he is due to retire from in-ring competition. And Cena opened Monday night's "Raw" with his newly won title, only to be interrupted by Mysterio like he was last week.

Once Mysterio had finished laying into the "Greatest of All Time" and demanded a rematch, Cena offered to put the title on the line immediately, only for Mysterio to decline and say he wouldn't be doing things Cena's way. He clarified that he wanted the rematch at Survivor Series, to which Cena agreed, adding that he had promised a match on his last "Raw" appearance and challenging him to a non-title singles match.

Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh emerged to flank Mysterio, dashing ideas of a singles match, before Sheamus and Rey Mysterio ran down to make the save and balance the numbers; it was then determined that the two trios would face one another immediately in a six-man tag team match.