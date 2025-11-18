Bobby Fish Shares His Thoughts On Undisputed Era Never Reaching WWE's Main Roster

WWE NXT's "Black and Gold" era is considered by many to be when the developmental brand was at its best. Featuring stars like Adam Cole, Samoa Joe, the Four Horsewomen, and Asuka, the era holds a special place in the hearts of many fans. With Cole as the group's leader, the Undisputed Era was a dominant faction on NXT, but they never made it to the main roster together, unlike most of the brand's biggest names. Looking back at this era during an interview with "TMZ Sports," Bobby Fish explained why their call-up as the Undisputed Era never happened.

"I think it was considered. I think it was given quite a bit of consideration. Why it didn't happen? I think maybe more timing than anything else," Fish explained.

The wrestler believes the COVID-19 pandemic likely played a large role in why their call-up didn't happen. Additionally, Fish claimed that after the Undisputed Era had their WarGames match against Pat McAfee and his team, their storyline was dropped due to a contract issue with McAfee. After that, WWE officials had to figure out what to do with the faction, and the decision was made to break them up.

"I think they pulled the trigger on the split prematurely, and I think the powers that be, at the time, would probably agree with me saying that," Fish expressed. "Whatever was going on behind the scenes with that, we just got caught up in that mix; wrong place, wrong time."

Despite this, Fish describes WWE as the pinnacle of the industry and opined that the "Black and Gold" era of NXT popped the way it did because fans thought it was an impossible reality.

"It gave the air of like: wow, anything is possible!" he added.

