Je'Von Evans Recalls 'Crazy' Opportunity To Wrestle Randy Orton On WWE NXT

In October 2024, the up-and-coming Je'Von Evans fulfilled a personal dream match against WWE veteran Randy Orton, with "The Viper" emerging victorious on "WWE NXT." On-screen, Evans learned of the match three weeks before it happened. Behind-the-scenes, however, Evans admittedly had suspicions of its potential well before that.

"That was such a crazy opportunity," Evans told "The Ringer Wrestling Show." "First, they didn't tell me that I was wrestling Randy at all. I just used my context clues. So I was talking to the writer and I'm like, 'Yo, am I on the Saint Louis show?' He's like, 'Yeah, we just got something in the works, but we'll just let you know.' So alright, cool, whatever. That same week, Randy Orton followed me on IG out of nowhere. I'm like, 'Alright, that's cool. Randy Orton just followed me, but why would he follow me? What's the purpose?'

"The week before the match, I'm chilling, I'm about to go out and somebody's like, 'Hey, Je'Von, you check your phone?' I was like, 'Nah.' They were like 'Oh,' and just walked off. I was like 'Calm down, bro,' but after that, literally something's going on. Then they announced it right after the match with No Quarter Catch Crew. I was like okay, well, I knew it."

Heading into his singles match against Orton, Evans felt nervous. That feeling was later heightened when Evans missed a follow-up cutter on Orton in the closing sequence. The in-ring veteran quickly picked Evans back up and dropped him with an RKO for the win, after which he helped Evans to his feet a second time for a nod of respect and reassurance.

Nowadays, Evans says he is free to reach out to Orton for honest advice — something he calls a "blessing."

