First And Second AEW Casino Gauntlet Entrants Determined

The first two entrants into the Casino Gauntlet match at Full Gear to determine the first-ever AEW National Champion were determined Wednesday night on "AEW Dynamite," and it will be The Hurt Syndicate to kick things off in the match. Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin won their matches against Ricochet and "Speedball" Mike Bailey, respectively to earn their shot at the pay-per-view on Saturday. The first and second spots are the only guaranteed in the Casino Gauntlet, as the match ends with the first pinfall or submission despite other entrants getting in to the fray at different intervals.

Lashley and Ricochet opened up "Dynamite," accompanied by MVP and the Gates of Agony. Ricochet grabbed a microphone when he got in the ring and immediately started jaw-jacking at the Boston fans about the Philadelphia Eagles. Lashley let him go on, until he started attacking specific members of the crowd. He picked up Ricochet and threw him over the ropes into Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona at ringside. Lashley won in quick manner with a spear.

Later on in the first hour of the show, Bailey and Benjamin went face-to-face, with The Hurt Syndicate's manager on commentary this time, and "Speedball's" tag team partner, Kevin Knight, was at ringside. The pair shook hands as the bell rang and locked up. At one point in the match, Bailey attempted a suicide dive, but was caught by Benjamin and slammed onto the floor. Bailey and Benjamin would continue to fight in and outside of the ring, and "Speedball" dodged a powerbomb and sent Benjamin face-first into the ring barricade.

Benjamin thought he had Bailey pinned, but his shoulder was up and the referee stopped the count at two, causing MVP to jump up from the commentary desk. Benjamin hit Bailey with another superkick for good measure, earning his shot against Lashley to start off the Casino Gauntlet match.