Kazuchika Okada Earns CMLL Trios Title Match In AEW Double Jeopardy Match

Kazuchika Okada defeated Mascara Dorada during the "AEW Collision" portion of Wednesday's three-hour special episode, securing an opportunity at CMLL's World Trios Championship for the Don Callis Family on Saturday.

Okada was facing Dorada under "Double Jeopardy" rules, ensuring the winner of the bout would get an opportunity at the title held by their losing opponent – either Okada's Unified Championship, or an opportunity for the DCF to challenge for the CMLL World Trios titles held by Dorada, Mistico, and Neon. Dorada started the match strong with high-flying lucha libre, but found himself halted by the ring awareness and rule-bending of Okada, slowing the match and allowing the Unified Champion to wear his opponent down.

Dorada fought back into things with a Tornillo to the outside, driving Okada into the barricade before returning to the ring and looking for the 450 splash. But he missed, allowing Okada to deliver an inverted neckbreaker, following that up with a scoop slam and a top-rope elbow drop. Okada sought for the Rainmaker on two occasions, but Dorada fought out both times and caught him in a roll-up for a near-fall, connecting with the 450 splash but once again only getting a two-count.

Dorada looked to deliver a Spanish Destroyer off the top rope, Okada countering it with an avalanche powerbomb spiking the luchador on the top of his head; Okada went for the Rainmaker, got caught in a small package for another two-count, but maintained control to finally hit the ripcord lariat for the winning pinfall.

With the win in the bag, Don Callis announced that the DCF will challenge for the CMLL Trios Championship this Saturday at Full Gear's Tailgrate Brawl pre-show, with Okada, Hechicero, and Konosuke Takeshita representing the faction on the night.