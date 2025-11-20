WWE Launches YouTube Channel Featuring Hall Of Famer The Undertaker (And His Podcast)

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has been the host of the "Six Feet Under" podcast in recent years, alongside his wife, fellow HOFer Michelle McCool, whom Undertaker inducted into the HOF. The show has been a heavily-promoted part of WWE's week of podcasts, and now it appears the company is taking a firmer hand in promoting the show.

According to Variety, WWE launched an Undertaker-centric YouTube channel, which will include "Six Feet Under," which went live on November 19. New episodes will be released every other Wednesday.

"It comes very naturally to him, just sitting and talking about wrestling especially, and telling stories," WWE's head of digital, Steve Braband, told Variety. "There's nobody better than 'Taker. It's been super fun. We've had really good success over the course of the relaunch of [the podcast]."

"Six Feet Under" was initially launched by Undertaker as a private endeavor, but WWE brought the show in-house earlier this year, making it part of the company's lineup, which includes WWE Champion Cody Rhodes's "What Do You Wanna Talk About?" and Stephanie McMahon's "What's Your Story?" shows, among others.

Not only has Undertaker been a podcaster, but also a coach on "WWE LFG," where Undertaker coached Tyra Mae Steele to winning the women's competition on the program. He's also regularly appeared on "WWE NXT" to give his kudos to stars like Trick Williams and Je'Von Evans. Undertaker has also been helping produce AAA shows since the lucha libre promotion began working with WWE earlier this year.