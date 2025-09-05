Why AEW's Jim Ross Not Surprised WWE HOFer The Undertaker Is Helping Produce AAA

After photos and videos of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker attending AAA Triplemanía XXXIII emerged, Dave Meltzer confirmed that he is helping in creative for the promotion. Undertaker has taken on different roles over the years after retiring from in-ring action and shedding his protective kayfabe shell he seemed to be in for the better part of three decades. His creative role is no surprise to a man who worked with him for many years, Jim Ross. On his "Grilling JR" podcast, Ross said that Undertaker is a leader who helped him a lot when he was WWE Head of Talent Relations.

"When a talent had an issue or a problem, [or] was a problem, he just was the rock of Gibraltar, shall we say," Ross said. "Just never let you down and you could always depend on The Undertaker. Pro wrestlers, at times, have been known not to be as dependable and 'Taker was always, he was our Clint Eastwood. Our John Wayne... He was reliable and he was dependable and he had plenty of time to help the talent, so he was a leader in and out of the locker room."

When asked what kind of producer he thinks Undertaker will be, Ross said he's the kind of guy who can come up with solutions to help talent progress and evolve. "Good Ol' JR" said he could think of many roles Undertaker would fit in, but working with talent was first and foremost.

"He's so well-respected that when he says something, talents believe it, because it's true," Ross said. "Because he's not looking for their spot, he's looking to help them get better."

