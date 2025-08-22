Details On Speech WWE's Nick Khan Reportedly Gave AAA Talent Before Triplemania 33

WWE President Nick Khan reportedly gave a speech to the AAA locker room ahead of TripleMania.

WWE's acquisition of AAA saw this year's TripleMania event undergo many changes, with Corey Graves, JBL, and Konnan providing English commentary as the event aired on the WWE YouTube channel live for the first time. Multiple WWE stars were featured throughout the event, with the returning Omos winning the Copa Bardahl, Los Garzas defending the AAA Tag titles, as well as Natalya, El Grande Americano, Dragon Lee, and Dominik Mysterio all challenging for titles at some point or another.

WWE's President, Nick Khan, and Creative Content Officer, Paul Levesque, were also present for the event on-camera and backstage, while The Undertaker was present backstage to aid with the running of the show. It was noted by Dave Meltzer in the "Wrestling Observer Newsletter" that Khan had also given a speech to the talent before the show started; he was said to have told them that WWE was not there to take over the product, rather they are there to assist them in being seen globally, and to see them making more money.

Meltzer added that a couple of wrestlers had said they were hopeful that the promise rang true, but there were new restrictions on their contracts ensuring they cannot work US dates, limiting them to working in limited Mexico markets.

WWE and AAA are set to present a second Worlds Collide event of this year on September 12, following on from the first event in June, where Dominik Mysterio is due to challenge once again for the AAA Mega Championship.