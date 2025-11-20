Dolph Ziggler Reveals When He Learned About WWE Return & Who Else Knew

The Last Time is Now Tournament was always going to be an exciting time for WWE, but few fans predicted that Matt Cardona would return as 'Zack Ryder' and even more so, that Nic Nemeth would take on the mantle of 'Dolph Ziggler' so soon after establishing himself as one of the main stars in TNA.

During the latest episode of "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth admitted that he's known for the last two to three weeks that he'd be returning to WWE, and has kept it a secret since.

"I didn't tell my parents, I told my brother, and said 'If anyone finds out, I'll know it's you who told them, because I told nobody else!'" he claimed, noting that he's in a group chat with Bobby Roode, Matt Cardona, and Brian Myers, and that neither he nor Cardona spiled the beans on their individual returns. Upon further reflection on his return to the WWE locker room, Nemeth admitted that things had changed since he left the promotion.

"Being backstage at Madison Square Garden? Pulling in, I was already like 'Oh, this is crazy!'" he recalled. "There is something extra special about being in that building, and you just feel it... Even if you're not doing something important. And I was very, very lucky to be in that moment, in this tournament, " Nemeth added. "I'm gonna go watch it back."

