Backstage Update On Matt Cardona/Zack Ryder-WWE Following SmackDown Appearance

John Cena's promise of non-WWE talents competing in "The Last Time Is Now" tournament was fulfilled when Matt Cardona battled LA Knight in an opening round match on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown." For this occasion, Cardona returned to WWE's blue brand as Zack Ryder, the ring name he previously sported for 13 years under the WWE banner. Despite this, Cardona/Ryder will reportedly not be a permanent figure for WWE going forward at this point.

According to Fightful Select, Cardona has not inked a new deal with WWE; moreover, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion's "SmackDown" appearance is said to be a one-off with WWE for now.

Following Cardona's loss to Knight, WWE revealed that Zack Ryder-themed merchandise had returned to WWE Shop, with three t-shirt designs currently available for purchase. The shirts, all labeled "special event," are expected to be shipped out in the coming weeks. Fightful reports that this comes as a result of a merchandise deal struck between WWE and Cardona. Why WWE opted for him to resurface as Zack Ryder, as opposed to Matt Cardona, remains unknown.

24 hours removed from his WWE return, Cardona took part in TNA Wrestling television tapings at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. As of September, Cardona was reportedly not under official contract with TNA, though he has been a regular fixture since coming back there earlier in 2025. Through TNA's partnership with WWE, Cardona became involved in the cross-promotional showdown between TNA and "WWE NXT." He later marked his "NXT" in-ring return against Josh Briggs on October 14 as well.