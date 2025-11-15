WWE Begins Selling Zack Ryder Merch Online Following SmackDown Return, Name Change

As "The G.O.A.T." John Cena mentioned about his "Last Time is Now" Tournament, even names that don't work in WWE are invited to be part of this historic event. On this week's episode of "WWE SmackDown," the company kept its promise by bringing back the returning and former WWE Intercontinental, United States, and two-time Raw Tag Team Champion, Zack Ryder (Matt Cardona), in one of the opening round matches of the tournament against LA Knight. Although the "Indy God" did not surpass in the first round, his return after five years rendered the return of his merchandise on WWE Shop. "Woo! Woo! Woo! Who's buying?"

The "Alwayz Ready" juggernaut was released as part of what many in the industry dubbed "Black Wednesday" during the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic in April of 2020, leaving behind a 14-year long career with WWE. Since his departure, Cardona appeared for multiple independent and commercialized promotions, including AEW, ROH, Impact/TNA, GCW, NWA, DDT Pro-Wrestling, and MLW. Rebuilding his name, Cardona at one point held seven titles concurrently that represented five major promotions in 2022. In total, he has held 20 championships since his departure. His real-life wife, the current two-time WWE Women's United States and AAA World Mixed Tag Team Champion, Chelsea Green, returned to WWE in 2023, following her departure in 2021, just one year after her husband's.

As of this report, it's unclear if Cardona's returned appearance in WWE was a one time thing, or if he'll be asked to come back on a more regular basis. Stay tuned.