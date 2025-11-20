Tony Khan On AEW's Return To Arlington, Texas For Residency: 'I Can't Wait To Go Back'

AEW's massive pay-per-view, All In, took to Texas earlier this year instead of London, and the show ended up brining around 25,000 people in to watch the event at Globe Life Field. Since then, AEW has built a substantial fanbase in Texas, and to honor their new audience, Tony Khan is taking AEW back to Texas' Esports Stadium, Arlington for several shows this coming January, 2026.

In an appearance on "The Dallas Morning News," Khan commented on the promotion's return to Texas. "I wish we'd been back even sooner. I love being around Dallas," he expressed. "To do these shows and have 'Collision' events back at the Esports Stadium again, it's fantastic for us. That's always a great place for AEW, and in particular, we've had some of our best events there. I can't wait to go back."

Notably, this won't be the first time Khan has shown at the Esports Stadium, as this year's ROH Supercard of Honor also took place in the arena.

"It feels like it was just yesterday, but it's really been a long time," Khan said, reflecting on the pay-per-view. "The main event is still a match people talk about to this day with Bandido and [Konosuke] Takeshita...Certainly, the Metroplex, the fans deliver over and over. So, that's why I'm really glad to bring AEW back. We're going to have a bunch of great shows."

While AEW is building a rapport with Texas, next year's AEW All In is already set to return to London, instead, but considering the success they had in Texas with All In this year, Khan will likely return the pay-per-view to Texas in no time.