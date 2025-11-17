AEW Returning To Familiar Locale For Next Residency In 2026

With 2025 drawing to a close for AEW, the company's 2026 schedule is beginning to take shape following a number of show announcements, including the return of a familiar residency for a number of "AEW Collision" episodes in January.

It was confirmed by the Dallas News that the stars of AEW will be returning to the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas for a four show residency. Four of the five episodes of "Collision" that are set to air in January 2026 will take place at the venue, with the dates being January 3, 10, 24, and 31 respectively. It will be the company's return to Arlington following the hugely successful All In Texas weekend that took place in July, and the first "Collision" residency since the summer of 2024, and company President Tony Khan can't wait to be back.

"I wish we'd been back even sooner. I love being around Dallas. To do these shows and have Collision events back at the Esports Stadium again, it's fantastic for us. That's always a great place for AEW, and in particular, we've had some of our best events there. I can't wait to go back."

The last event held at the Esports Stadium was the 2025 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view, a show that has a lot of memories for Khan. However, he will want to create new memories when the new year rolls around. "It feels like it was just yesterday, but it's really been a long time. The main event is still a match people talk about to this day with Bandido and [Konosuke] Takeshita...Certainly the Metroplex, the fans deliver over and over. So that's why I'm really glad to bring AEW back. We're going to have a bunch of great shows."

The company also announced that the first episode of "AEW Dynamite" in 2026 will take place on Wednesday, January 7 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, while the January 21 episode of "Dynamite" will see AEW return to the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida, the location of the 2022 Revolution and 2024 Worlds End pay-per-views.

