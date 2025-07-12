Bandido Retains ROH World Title Against AEW's Konosuke Takeshita At Supercard Of Honor

While AEW fans have all eyes on Globe Life Field and All In 2025, the company's sibling promotion, ROH, held its annual Supercard at Esports Stadium Arlington in Arlington, TX.

The show was headlined by ROH World Champion Bandido defending his title against The Don Callis Family's Konosuke Takeshita. After nearly 30 minutes of blistering action, Bandido was able to defeat the former AEW International Champion, retaining his title. A two-time champion, Bandido has held the title since April, when he defeated former champion Chris Jericho at AEW's Dynasty event. Bandido's mask was on the line in the Dynasty title match.

While it is not clear what's next for Bandido or Takeshita, as neither man is currently booked for All In 2025. It is very possible they will be included in the Men's Casino Gauntlet Match, the winner of which receives a shot at the AEW World Championship. Bandido has been with ROH since 2018, and it was Tony Khan's 2022 purchase of the promotion that brought the former PWG World Champion to AEW. Bandido's work in AEW has opened considerable doors for him, as he recently returned to CMLL in June during AEW's brief time in Arena Mexico, despite working for competitor AAA from 2021 to 2023, which can often lead to blacklisting due to the highly competitive nature of the Lucha Libre business in Mexico. Bandido wrestled at the June 20 FantasticaMania show in CMLL, as well as the Viernes Espectacular show the following week, marking his first time in the promotion since 2021.