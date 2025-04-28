Bandido Set For CMLL Return, More Backstage News On AEW's Upcoming Arena Mexico Debut

All Elite Wrestling's partnership with Mexican promotion CMLL will be taken to the next level in June 2025 when the two companies host a trilogy of events in the legendary Arena Mexico. AEW already has a number of luchadors on its books, and one of which is current ROH World Champion Bandido, but due to the fact that he primarily wrestled for CMLL's rival company, AAA, it was originally believed that Bandido of the handful of wrestlers that simply weren't allowed to compete over the summer.

That looks to have changed according to Dave Meltzer in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, who has reported that an agreement has been made that would allow Bandido on the show if CMLL wanted to have him, due to the fact that his voice can be heard in the trailer AEW put together to promote the "AEW Dynamite" Grand Slam: Mexico on June 18. Meltzer noted that Bandido will be one of the luchadors travelling to Arena Mexico given that he is the ROH World Champion, as ROH are set to be involved as a separate brand on the Fantastica Mania Mexico event on June 20.

The same currently can't be said for former ROH World Champion Rush. He was, at one point, the biggest star CMLL had. However, he left the company in 2019 on rocky grounds after choosing to work for Ring of Honor over CMLL on the same day, causing himself and his younger brother Dragon Lee to be fired. Meltzer noted that Rush returning to Arena Mexico would be a huge deal, and would certainly boost already booming ticket sales, but considering he wasn't allowed to work at last year's Forbidden Door pay-per-view due to CMLL's involvement, it will be a much tougher task getting Rush in Arena Mexico than Bandido.