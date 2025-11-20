Kevin Nash Says This WWE Star Made The World Heavyweight Title 'Mean Something'

The revamped WWE World Heavyweight Championship has always had the cards stacked against it; even with a new lineage, the title would always be compared to the previous World Heavyweight Championship, which held a lineage that stemmed from 2002. On top of this, it's been compared to the WWE Universal Championship as well, but according to Kevin Nash, one name managed to elevate the title to the level where it's significant.

"I think that Seth [Rollins] did a good job, like, Gunther f**king held that belt and made it mean something, and then it went to, but they've just...They've had so many injuries and so many start and stops with different things, you know," Nash explained during an episode of his "Kliq This" podcast.

Following this, the veteran expressed his surprise at former World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest's handling in the recent Cena Tournament, and agreed with his co-host that Priest has seemingly become irrelevant since losing the title.

"I don't know what his injury was, and how bad it is, and if he's 100% back yet? Maybe that was because they had him sell the eye in the match," Nash questioned.

With CM Punk now as the current holder of the title, the multi-world champion has the chance to finally elevate the belt to a similar level as the WWE Universal Championship, but only time will tell if the booking will play to his advantage or not.

