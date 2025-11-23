What Happened To Former WWE ECW Star Kevin Thorn?

For a brief moment, it seemed that WWE's attempt for a new Undertaker like character was going to revolve around Kevin Fertig, better known to wrestling fans as Mordecai or Kevin Thorn. Alas, despite heavy promotion for Thorn under the Mordecai gimmick in 2004, the character quickly nosedived, and Thorn was sent back to developmental and later released. By 2006 however, WWE decided to give him another try, bringing him to the relaunched ECW, with Thorn portraying his most famous persona, with a vampire twist. That run worked out somewhat better, as Thorn remained on ECW TV for a year, before he was again sent back to developmental, and later released.

Most people probably thought that was the end of Thorn in wrestling. In fact, it was nowhere near; other than a three year hiatus from 2012 through 2014, Thorn has continued to wrestle on the independent circuit, albeit only a handful of dates in wrestling years as he focuses on outside ventures. Appearing on the "Talk'N Shop" podcast, Thorn talked to Karl Anderson about his schedule and his philosophy behind taking dates.

"I'm getting out there, wrestling here and there," Thorn said. "I kind of pick and choose dates now. I've got a really successful...real-estate career going here in Indianapolis. So it's hard for me to get out on the weekends a lot, chasing kids like you. My son plays lacrosse, my daughter plays lacrosse, so a lot of lacrosse weekends. But really just kind of picking and choosing. I always ask who's on the card, and if I see it's somebody I want to go hang out with and go see, I'm like 'Yup, sign me up.' Cause it's just...getting out and hanging out with the boys, and guys I really admire and like. It just makes for a fun weekend. It's basically a paid vacation in a way."