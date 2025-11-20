Kevin Nash Took Offense To Being Told Former WWE Star Was A 'Better Worker' Than He

Although Kevin Nash is often remembered as one of the most intimidating characters in professional wrestling history, being a tall powerhouse can often come with its challenges, and during a recent edition of "Kliq This," the NWO legend opened up about a future WWE Hall Of Famer that questioned his ability inside the ropes.

Nash claimed that he didn't think selling for smaller wrestlers was a good idea, as he thought it made him look weaker in the ring due to his size. However, he noticed that most talent would never share the same mindset, and were only interested in getting in as much offence as possible during the match, despite being the under-sized performer. This led the former WWE Champion to reflect on a conversation he had with Chris Jericho while they were wrestling against each other one night, explaining that "Y2J" felt he was more difficult to work with than another big performer on the roster.

"I remember one time Jericho told me, he said, 'You know, Kane's way better than you are because...,' and I stopped him. I said, 'Because he'll let you do all that s**t that I won't.' And he said, 'Yeah.' And I said, 'Doesn't make him a better worker.' I said, I just protect myself more."

Nash reiterated that "it looks stupid" to have a smaller wrestler get an equal amount of offence as him during a match, and would often refuse to be viewed as the weaker talent.

