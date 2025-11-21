WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/18/2025

This past Tuesday, "WWE NXT" presented the first week of "Gold Rush" from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and the brand nearly gained 100,000 viewers from the previous week with four title matches being advertised for the show.

According to Wrestlenomics and Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 650,000 viewers and posted a 0.11 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the week prior, total viewership increased by 17%, but "NXT's" totals in the 18-49 demo was more impressive, having improved by 57%. Additionally, the developmental brand managed to draw a strong number despite going head-to-head with the NBA and college basketball on Tuesday night, which both charted in the top 10 for top prime time telecasts in the 18-49 demo.

Despite "NXT" drawing better totals for "Gold Rush," WWE's third brand has struggled to grow its audience over the past year, with total viewership dropping by 10% since November 2024. Unfortunately, "NXT's" numbers aren't much better for the 18-49 demo throughout 2025, having been down in the category by 47% since last year.

Although "NXT's" viewership has steadily declined over the last 12 months, the show remains the least affected by Nielsen's new "Big Data + Panel" system, which aims to deliver more accurate ratings across cable and broadcast, but has resulted in viewership declining for all of professional wrestling. Where programs such as "WWE SmackDown" and "AEW Dynamite" have seen a significant change, "NXT" has been able to retain a substantial amount of viewers. With the second edition of "Gold Rush" scheduled for next week, hopefully "NXT" will manage to capitalize on its strong ratings and post a similar number for next Tuesday.