Cody Rhodes Costs Bronson Reed Tournament Match On WWE SmackDown, Cuts Scathing Promo

Carmelo Hayes is one step closer to facing John Cena in his final match and is moving on in the "Last Time is Now" tournament with a victory over Bronson Reed on "WWE SmackDown," thanks to some help from Cody Rhodes and his WarGames team. Reed initially came out with just Paul Heyman, but when Hayes was getting the upper hand in the bout, Logan Paul and Bron Breakker appeared.

At one point in the match, Reed turned Hayes inside out with a clothesline and the former NXT Champion rolled out of the ring, and the camera cut to Breakker gearing up for a super spear. The move was intercepted by The Usos who took out Breakker and Paul, evening the odds. Heyman got up on the apron as the match was going on to distract the referee. Reed and Hayes were on the outside, and before Reed could decimate his opponent, Rhodes came from the crowd and hit Reed with a Cross Rhodes on the floor. The champion threw Hayes back in the ring and Reed couldn't make it back inside before the 10 count.

After the match, Rhodes cut a scathing promo on the opposing WarGames team, after McIntyre took him out on his own bus at the beginning of the show. He told McIntyre he wasn't done with him, told Paul no one cares about his big moves, made fun of Reed for taking losses, and told Breakker a Rhodes was always historically better than a Steiner. Rhodes looked down the camera and told an absent Brock Lesnar to remember who was the last person to beat him.

He turned to Heyman and said that all Heyman did was make stars for Rhodes to beat them. He ended the impassioned promo by saying that WarGames was his birthright, and he'll see everyone in San Diego.