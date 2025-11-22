Penta Defeats Finn Balor, Advances In Last Time Is Now Tournament On WWE SmackDown

Penta became the last to advance from the Last Time is Now tournament's round of 16 with a win over Finn Balor during "WWE SmackDown."

The ongoing tournament to determine the final opponent for John Cena at Saturday Night's Main Event in December had seen Gunther, Solo Sikoa, Rusev, Sheamus, LA Knight, and Carmelo Hayes advance to the quarter-finals before Penta and Balor tied up on Friday – with Hayes having beaten Bronson Reed earlier during "SmackDown," and Sheamus announced as pulled out of the tournament through injury, due to be replaced by a to-be-determined name.

The bout itself saw typical back-and-forth action between the competitors, with Balor taking control and seeking the Coup de Grace to begin the closing stretch. Penta avoided the move, rolling Balor up for a near-fall, only to then connect with the Penta Driver for another two-count. Balor looked to get back into things as he sent Penta into the corner, once more looking to set up for the CDG as he was caught with a Mexican Destroyer for Penta to get the winning pinfall.

Per the bracket shown later on "SmackDown," Penta will now face Sikoa in the quarter-finals, and could be due to face either Hayes or Gunther in the semi-finals should he advance.