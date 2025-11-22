Last Time Is Now Tournament Bracket, Second Round Matches Revealed On WWE SmackDown

Following the conclusion of the first round matches on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday, the bracket for the "Last Time is Now" tournament to determine John Cena's final opponent at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13 has officially been revealed. All the second-round matches are set, outside of LA Knight not yet having an announced opponent due to the removal of Sheamus from the tournament due to injury.

Knight and his mystery opponent are on the left side of the bracket, alongside Jey Uso and Rusev, who will go face-to-face. On the other side of the bracket, Penta will face Solo Sikoa and GUNTHER will take on Carmelo Hayes, who advanced on "SmackDown" with a in over "Big" Bronson Reed with some help from Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes.

WWE did not reveal when these matches would be taking place, but there are three episodes of "SmackDown" and three episodes of "WWE Raw" left, with Survivor Series: WarGames still to go, before Cena calls it a career from the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.