Paul Wight Returns To AEW, Assists Big Boom AJ & QT Marshall On Full Gear Pre-Show

Before the AEW Full Gear 2025 pay-per-view got going, the "Tailgate Brawl" aired on TNT and one of the biggest matches on the show was Boom and Doom, the team of Big Boom AJ and QT Marshall, taking on Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero of RPG Vice. After a back-and-forth contest, "No More BS" Paul Wight proved to be a difference maker as he returned to AEW to help Boom and Doom get the victory.

AJ and Marshall took the early advantage by working over Beretta and Romero, with AJ even launching Marshall over the top rope for a Senton. However, once the action got back to the ring, Beretta swung things in his team's favor by pulling down the top rope, forcing Marshall to spill to the outside. Romero hit a Tope Suicida and Don Callis even got in on the fun with some boots. Marshall almost got a glimmer of hope as he hit a Lariat on Beretta, but just as he was going to tag AJ in, Romero pulled AJ off the apron.

RPG Vice remained on top despite some miscommunications, taking Marshall back to the outside again. This time around, The Rizzler and Big Justice stood up for Marshall, but Beretta shoved Justice to the floor, causing Paul Wight to step in from commentary. When Beretta got Marshall back in the ring, Marshall was able to make the breakthrough with a handspring back elbow, and tagged in AJ who came in with an onslaught of strikes. AJ took Beretta down with a press slam and a Spinebuster and wanted to hit the Powerboom, but Callis interfered long enough to allow Beretta to hit AJ with his arm cast, a Shotgun Dropkick, and a Strong Zero. RPG Vice thought they had the match won but Marshall broke up the pin by landing an elbow from the top rope.

Romero landed his Forever Forearms and went to use the cast again, but Big Justice got himself involved by hitting a Diamond Cutter. Beretta went for revenge on Justice, but Wight once again stepped in, this time hitting Beretta with a KO Punch. Out on his feet, Beretta was taken to the Boom and Doom corner as AJ and Marshall hit him with a Powerboom/Neckbreaker combination for the victory.