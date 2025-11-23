Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita Conflict Escalates During AEW Full Gear Opener

Mistico, Mascara Dorada, and Neon retained their CMLL World Trios Championship over Kazuchika Okada, Konosuke Takeshita, and Hechicero in the main event of the Tailgate Brawl ahead of AEW Full Gear.

Takeshita and Hechicero looked to start the match at the numerical disadvantage, with Okada nowhere to be seen as they and then the champions made their entrance. But before the bell rung, Hechicero took Mistico out on the outside of the ring, injuring him and forcing him to be removed from the bout. From there, the challengers pressed their advantage over the champions still in the ring; prior to the Tailgate Brawl coming off air, Okada was shown to be arriving at the venue wearing his ring gear in the car.

He made his entrance when the Full Gear broadcast started, coming face-to-face with Takeshita as Hechicero tried to keep the peace. Neon and Dorada threw Takeshita and Okada into one another to get back into the match, and Mistico re-emerged down the ramp with his shoulder taped up. Mistico the took on Okada and Takeshita together in the ring, getting the better of them before following up with a hurricanrana and tope suicida to take out Hechicero.

Okada started beating at his own teammate, Takeshita, in the ring before throwing him through the ropes. They then started to argue over who would deliver a suplex to Neon, only for Dorada to get involved. Okada looked for the Rainmaker to Dorada, who ducked to send him into Takeshita instead.

Ultimately it was Mistico who got the win for his team, submitting Hechicero in the middle of the ring. Takeshita and Okada continued to argue after the match, with Don Callis coming between them and escorting Okada to the back.